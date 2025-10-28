IAS officer M K Das appointed chief secretary of Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Oct 28 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Tuesday appointed additional chief secretary M K Das as the new chief secretary of the state.

He will take over from Pankaj Joshi, who will superannuate on October 31.

Das, a 1990-batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer, is serving as additional chief secretary to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Sachivalaya at Gandhinagar.

"Manoj Kumar Das, IAS, additional chief secretary to the Gujarat chief minister, is transferred and appointed as chief secretary to the Government of Gujarat with effect from October 31," an official notification from the Gujarat government stated. PTI PD ARU