IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi, two others killed in road accident in Karnataka

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi and two of his relatives died after their car crashed into a divider and overturned on Tuesday evening in this district, police said.

According to police, Bilagi, Managing Director of the Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Ltd (KSMCL), was en route to attend his relative’s wedding when the accident occurred near Gounahalli in Kalaburagi district.

Mahantesh Bilagi, his relatives, Shankar Bilagi and Eranna Bilagi were killed.

Mourning his demise, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Bilagi’s passing has caused him immense grief.

“He had rendered honest service as the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayats in several districts and as a District Collector. Mahantesh had left his mark of efficiency everywhere he carried out his duties,” the CM said.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar described him as an "efficient officer, who was renowned for his public service initiatives." He called Bilagi's death an "irreplaceable loss to society."