IAS officer Manish Jain appointed principal secretary of North Bengal Development Department

Kolkata, Jul 31 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Wednesday appointed IAS officer Manish Jain as the principal secretary of the North Bengal Development Department, according to an official order.

IAS officer Vijay Bharti was made the principal secretary of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), it said.

In his last assignment, Jain was the principal secretary of the School Education Department and the Higher Education Department, besides the State Editor of West Bengal District Gazetteers. IAS officer Binod Kumar was given those responsibilities.

Kumar was the principal secretary of the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department. IAS officer Ghulam Ali, who was the secretary of the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department, was appointed in his place.

He will continue to hold the additional charge of the divisional commissioner of the Malda Division, the order said.

PB Salim, the secretary of the Monitoring and Coordination of the Chief Minister's Office and chairman and MD of the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL), was given the additional charge of the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department. PTI SCH SOM