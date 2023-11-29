IAS officer Mopalwar tells Maha govt he wants to quit as MSRDC chairman

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) IAS officer Radheshyam Mopalwar has communicated to the Maharashtra government that he does not wish to get further extension as managing director and vice chairman of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), government sources said on Wednesday.

Mopalwar, an IAS officer of the 1995 batch, had been removed as MSRDC head in 2017 following corruption allegations, but was reinstated in the same year.

He retired in 2018 but received seven extensions and continued working as MSRDC chairman. At present he is also the director general of the state government's War Room (Infrastructure), but it was not clear if he was giving up that post too.

The officer is credited for having played a crucial role in the planning and execution of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway, an ambitious project of then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. PTI ND KRK