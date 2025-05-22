IAS officer Naval Ram appointed Pune civic commissioner, to take charge on May 31

Pune, May 21 (PTI) Naval Kishore Ram, a 2008-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Maharashtra cadre, has been appointed as the new commissioner of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

According to an official release, he is scheduled to officially assume charge on May 31, succeeding civic chief Dr Rajendra Bhosale, who is set to retire.

Ram is currently serving in New Delhi as Joint Secretary in the Department of Revenue, Union Finance Ministry.

The IAS officer previously served as the Pune district collector from April 2018 to August 2020, where he was recognized for his effective handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August 2020, he was transferred and appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) under the Central Staffing Scheme.