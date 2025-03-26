IAS officer Pawan Yadav appointed private secretary to Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) IAS officer Pawan Yadav was appointed private secretary to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, an official order said.

Yadav, a 2014-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Manipur cadre, was working as deputy secretary in the Union home ministry.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the curtailment of Yadav's tenure as deputy secretary, said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The ministry approved his appointment as private secretary to Shah for a period up to April 2, 2027, with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post or on co-terminus basis, the order stated. PTI AKV DIV DIV