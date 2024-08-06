IAS officer Sanjiv Hans gets relief, Patna HC quashes FIR alleging rape

Patna, Aug 6 (PTI) The Patna High Court on Tuesday quashed an FIR lodged against Sanjiv Hans, a senior IAS officer of Bihar cadre, who has been accused of rape by a woman.

Justice Sandeep Kumar passed the order allowing a petition of Hans who had challenged the FIR lodged at Rupaspur police station of the district last year.

The complainant, who hails from Aurangabad district of the state and practices law at the Allahabad High Court, had alleged that she was raped by Hans and his alleged collaborator Gulab Yadav, a former RJD MLA.

Incidentally, the Enforcement Directorate had recently raided the premises of Hans, who has been stripped of his plum posting in the power department, and Yadav, who is in the political wilderness, in connection with a money laundering case.

The woman had alleged that she was sexually exploited by the duo who had falsely promised to help her become a member of the State Women's Commission.

The court was of the view that "no offence is made against the petitioner" and the "story propounded by the complainant" in her FIR lodged "after much delay" appeared to be "false and fabricated". PTI NAC SOM