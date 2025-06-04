'IAS officer' turns out to be jobless man smitten with female friend

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) In a bid to impress his female friend and her family members, a 23-year-old jobless man allegedly posed as an IAS officer and roamed in Guhagar town with swagger of a bureaucrat until he was exposed by police, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Prathamesh Yewale, was apprehended on Tuesday from the coastal town in Ratnagiri district.

The deception was exposed after police received a tip-off about the fake IAS officer.

Yewale revealed to police that he was jobless and impersonated an IAS officer to impress his female friend, an official said.

Police recovered a fake identity card from Yewale, who is a resident of Satara district in western Maharashtra.

He was booked on the charges of impersonation and was served a notice asking him to appear in court, the official added.

Further investigation is underway, he said. PTI DC NSK