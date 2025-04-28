IAS officer Smita Sabharwal transferred days after resharing AI image of land near UoH

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, who was recently served notice as a witness by the police over the resharing of an AI-generated image of a 400-acre land here next to the University of Hyderabad (UoH), was transferred and posted as Member Secretary, state Finance Commission by the Telangana government.

Sabharwal had been serving as the Principal Secretary (Youth Affairs, Tourism and Culture) of the Telangana government.

In a reshuffle of the IAS officers on Sunday night, the state government posted Shashank Goel, Director General, Dr MCR HRD Institute, as Vice Chairman, Centre for Good Governance.

Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, IT and Sports department, was posted as CEO, Industry and Investment Cell in CMO.

Among others, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Ilambarithi K was posted as Secretary, Metropolitan Area and Urban Development department (HMDA limits).

RV Karnan, Director, Health and Family Welfare, was posted as GHMC Commissioner.