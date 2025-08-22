IAS Officers' Association strongly condemns personal attacks on CEC, family members

New Delhi: The IAS Officers' Association on Friday disapproved "unwarranted criticism" and "personal attacks" against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and his family members, following allegations of "vote theft" by Opposition leaders.

In a post on X, the association said such personal attacks are unconnected with the discharge of official duties.

"We stand for the dignity and integrity in public service," the IAS officers' body said.

"The IAS Association notes with concern that unwarranted criticism has been directed against the family members of the Chief Election Commissioner, who also happen to be well reputed civil servants. The IAS Association strongly deprecates such personal attacks unconnected with the discharge of official duties," it said.

The assertion by the association of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers came days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi warned the CEC and the two Election Commissioners of stern action when the INDIA bloc forms government.

"Whatever I say, I do it. You have seen that I don't lie from the stage... these three election commissioners... I want to tell them that it is Modiji's government right now... Tejashwi (Yadav) ji said that you (election commissioners) have taken BJP membership and are working for them.

"But understand one thing, a day will come when there will be an INDIA bloc government in Bihar and Delhi; then we will take action against the three of you... You've stolen (vote) from the whole country," Gandhi had said, addressing a gathering in Bihar's Gaya Ji on August 18.

The fresh attack on the poll body by the Congress leader came a day after CEC Kumar served a seven-day ultimatum to him to submit a signed affidavit to back his vote theft claims, else his allegations will be considered baseless.

Kumar took charge as the 26th CEC on February 19 this year. He is a 1988 batch (retired) IAS officer of Kerala cadre.

CEC Kumar and his family members have been subject to online trolling following Gandhi's warning and opposition leaders' allegations, officials said.

Both his daughters and sons-in-law are serving civil servants, they said, requesting privacy for the CEC's family members.

Kumar's younger brother is also a serving senior Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes) officer.