IAS officers reshuffled in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 8 (PTI) The Odisha government effected a major reshuffle in the IAS cadre.

Advertisment

According to a government notification on Saturday, Bishnupada Sethi has been appointed as the principal secretary of the social security and empowerment of persons with disabilities department.

According to the order, Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma has been appointed as commissioner of land records and settlement, Cuttack.

The government has appointed B Parameswaran as commissioner (consolidation), while Ramashish Hazra, director of animal husbandry and veterinary services, has been allowed to remain in additional charge of president, Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha.

Advertisment

Jyoti Prakash Das has been posted as director, special projects, panchayati raj and drinking water department, with additional charge of director, Revenue Officers' Training Institute (ROTI).

Arindam Dakua is the new director, drinking water and sanitation, and Indramani Tripathy is now the director of Scheduled Tribes with additional charge of additional secretary ST & SC development department, and director, SC & ST Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI).

Subrata Satapathy, financial advisor, board of revenue, has been allowed to remain in additional charge of inspector general of registration, Odisha, the order said. PTI BBM BBM MNB