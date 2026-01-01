IAS rejig: DK Singh becomes Odisha’s development commissioner, Hemant Sharma given home dept

Bhubaneswar, Jan 1 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Deoranjan Kumar Singh was onThursday appointed as the new development commissioner cum-additional chief secretary, as the Odisha government effected a major reshuffle in the top level of bureaucracy, according to a notification.

Singh, a 1993 batch IAS officer, was presently serving as the additional chief secretary (ACS) in the Revenue & Disaster Management Department with additional charge of Member, Board of Revenue, Special Relief Commissioner, Managing Director of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority, and Chairman of Odisha Forest Development Corporation.

After the reshuffle, Singh will work as Development Commissioner-cum- ACS and secretary in the Planning & Convergence Department. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of ACS to the Revenue & Disaster Management Department also.

ACS to Home department, Satyabrata Sahy of 1991 batch, also with additional charge of ACS Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department, is appointed as Member, Board of Revenue, Odisha, Cuttack.

The reshuffle was effected a day after 1991 batch officer Anu Gerg took charge as the new chief secretary of Odisha.

Hemant Sharma of 1995 btach and working as the ACS to Industries Department with additional charge of ACS to 1&PR Department and Chairman, IPICOL, is allowed to remain in additional charge of ACS to Home Department.

Principal Secretary to Women & Child Development Department, Shubha Sarma of 1999 batch, is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to Water Resources Department, the notification said.

Her batchmate Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, working as the Principal Secretary to the Excise Department with additional charge of CMD, OPTCL and Chairman, OSBCL will keep the additional charge of Principal Secretary to Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department.

Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Co-operation Department with additional charge of Chairman, Odisha State Warehousing Corporation (OSWC) and Special Secretary to Housing & Urban Development Department, is allowed to remain in additional charge of Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha and Managing Director, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority.

Similarly, Madhumita Rath, Additional Secretary to School & Mass Education Department is appointed as Collector & District Magistrate, Nayagarh, while Akshay Sunil Agrawal has been transferred and appointed as the Collector & District Magistrate, Gajapati. PTI AAM AAM NN