IATO to promote tourism in Shirdi, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 5 (PTI) Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) Chairman Rajiv Mehra has said they plan to promote tourism in Shirdi, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar along with other places in Maharashtra, and stressed the need for revamping of roads connecting various monuments.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is known for the world famous Ajanta and Ellora caves, Shirdi in Ahmednagar district is popular for the shrine of Saibaba, and the holy city of Nashik houses several places of religious importance including the Trimbakeshwar temple.

The IATO, comprising over 1,600 members from the tourism industry, recently held its annual convention here.

Talking to PTI, Mehra said the IATO plans to promote the "triangle" of Shirdi, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar along with other tourist destinations in Maharashtra.

"We shall promote Shirdi, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which has two UNESCO world heritage sites. The other parts of the state are also worth visiting," he said.

"Maharashtra has a lot to show (in terms of tourism). Every state has its advantages and limitations. But Maharashtra should follow the footsteps of Madhya Pradesh to promote its tourism aggressively. We have also come across some issues that the state government should address. We will write to the Maharashtra government once we are back (from post-convention tours)." He suggested that the state focus on road infrastructure.

"Though the Samruddhi Expressway is taking shape, roads connecting various tourist places and monuments with the expressway need a major revamp. The roads near monuments should be wide and pothole-free," he said.

There should be proper traffic management near the monuments and on connecting roads. If a tourist gets late in reaching a specific location, it will hamper his further trip also, Mehra said.

"The road to the Ajanta Caves here should be world class," he said.

He said purchasing three-four tickets at the Ajanta Caves every time takes a toll on tourists.

A single-window ticketing system at the Ajanta Caves will boost footfall here, he added. PTI AW GK