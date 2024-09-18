I&B Minister Vaishnaw condemns attack on journalist in US

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) A group of journalists submitted a memorandum to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday, seeking action against Congress functionaries for allegedly misbehaving with a mediaperson in the US during party leader Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to that country.

Vaishnaw said he has taken serious cognisance of the matter and would send the memorandum to the Press Council of India for appropriate action.

"India Today" correspondent Rohit Sharma was allegedly assaulted by Congress workers in the United States while he was interviewing Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda.

The journalist has claimed that his mobile phone was snatched and he was asked to delete the interview.

Vaishnaw demanded that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge take action in this regard.

The National Press Club of the US has said in a statement that the actions of the security team of the Congress may have violated the First Amendment Rights of the journalist.

"The security team had no role related to the content or duration of the interview. They had no right or standing to take Sharma's phone from him or delete content," Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club, has said in the statement.

"Security staff must be aware that reporters working in the US are protected by the First Amendment, regardless of the nationality of the interview subject, reporter or security teams," Wilkins has said. PTI SKU RC