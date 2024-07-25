I&B Minister Vaishnaw launches 500th community radio station

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated on Thursday India's 500th community radio station, Aizawl-based Apna Radio FM, and described it as a significant milestone in the government's 'Act East' policy.

The radio station, run by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Aizawl, will bring substantive change in the lives of the people in the area, he said.

The I&B Minister also announced the winners of the 10th National Community Radio Awards in the presence of Minister of State for I&B L Murugan and Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

The winners in the thematic category are Radio Mayur of Bihar's Saran district for the programme Tech Sakhi; Radio Kochi for its programme Nirangal; and Hello Doon of Dehradun for its programme Meri Baat.

The 'Most Innovative Community Engagement' awards went to 'Yerlawani Sangli' of Maharashtra for 'Kahani sunandachi', 'Vaylaga Vanoli' of Madurai for 'Let's Build a new Norm' and Salaam Namaste Noida of Uttar Pradesh for its programme 'Maid Didi'.

In the Promoting Local Culture category, the winners are Radio Brahmaputra of Assam's Dibrugarh for its programme 'Igarekun'; Radio Kotagiri, Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu, for its 'En Makkaludan Oru Payanam' programme; and 'Radio Active', Bhagalpur, for its programme 'Ang Pradesh ki Adbut Dharohar'.

The awards in the sustainability model category went to Radio Benziger run by Bishop Benziger Hospital Society, Kollam, followed by Radio Namaskar, Konark, Odisha, run by Young India. The third prize was awarded to Radio Antarwani, Gulbarga, Karnataka, run by Sharanbasbeswara Vidya Vardhak Sangh.

I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju said community radio stations play a pivotal role in disseminating information related to agriculture and government schemes for farmer welfare and weather information among others.

They offer a unique platform where alternative voices can be heard and content is delivered in local dialects and regional languages, Jaju said. PTI SKU IJT