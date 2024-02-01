I&B Ministry gets Rs 4,342 crore in interim budget

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday allocated Rs 4,342.55 crore to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the interim Budget for 2024-25, a slight decrease from the revised estimates of Rs 4,449.79 in the previous fiscal.

According to the Budget document presented by Sitharaman, a large portion of the allocation -- Rs 2,959.94 crore -- has been made to broadcasting, while Rs 1,088.16 crore has been earmarked under the head of Information and Publicity, which is marginally higher than the revised estimates of the previous fiscal.

Sitharaman has allocated Rs 36.93 crore under the head of Art and Culture, which is less than the Rs 45.54 crore earmarked in the revised estimates for 2023-24.

The finance minister made it clear that she was presenting the interim Budget for 2024-25 and the government will present the "full budget in July". PTI SKU RPA