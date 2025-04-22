IB officer posted in Hyderabad among victims of Pahalgam terror attack

Hyderabad, Apr 22 (PTI) An Intelligence Bureau employee posted in the city was killed in an attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, official sources said.

Manish Ranjan from Bihar, working as Section Officer at the IB office in Hyderabad died in the terrorist attack, they said.

“He went on LTC (to Jammu and Kashmir) with his wife and two kids…” they said.

Terrorists struck the picturesque Baisaran in Pahalgam which is the favourite hotspot of tourists from across the country, gunning down 26 people and injuring several others. PTI VVK SJR VVK ROH