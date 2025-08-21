IBCA, its officials to enjoy privileges given to UN bodies

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), its officials, and representatives in India will enjoy privileges and legal safeguards typically granted to United Nations organisations, according to a gazette notification.

IBCA is an India-led intergovernmental organisation formed to support the conservation of the world's seven principal big cat species -- tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, cheetah, jaguar and puma -- by facilitating international cooperation and sharing best practices and technical know-how.

It was officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 9, 2023, during celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Project Tiger in Mysuru.

The Union Cabinet cleared its establishment in February 2024, approving India as host of its headquarters and allocating Rs 150 crore over five years (2023-24 to 2027-28) to build a funding corpus, infrastructure and cover recurring expenses.

The legal foundation for IBCA as a treaty-based, inter-governmental organisation was formalised on January 23 this year.