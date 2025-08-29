Ibram Shekhar assumes charge as BSP’s Telangana head

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (PTI) The new president of Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Telangana unit, Ibram Shekhar, officially assumed charge on Friday.

Addressing party cadres and media representatives, Ibram Shekhar emphasised that political empowerment of Bahujans requires the creation of smaller states, a press release from BSP said.

He pledged BSP’s support for Telangana statehood, recalling the party’s backing with 36 MPs during the separate statehood movement.

Following his formal appointment, Ibram Shekhar received a grand welcome from party leaders and supporters from across the state, the release added. PTI GDK ROH