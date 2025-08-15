ICAI holds council meeting in Pahalgam, first such high-level gathering since April 22 attack

Pahalgam (J-K), Aug 15 (PTI) In a gesture of solidarity, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) chose the serene valley of Pahalgam to celebrate India's 79th Independence Day, becoming the first national institution to hold a high-level meeting there since the attack on April 22 when terrorists shot dead 26 civilians.

The gathering of around 150 members comprising ICAI members and their families served as a beacon of hope for a community still reeling from loss and uncertainty in the aftermath of the April terror attack.

The ICAI decided to host its 445th council meeting in Pahalgam from August 12–14, 2025 and its president Charanjot Singh Nanda said it was a conscious effort to rebuild trust and signal a return to normalcy.

"As we celebrate the 79th Independence Day in Pahalgam, our message is clear, ICAI stands united with the Valley. Our presence here is more than symbolic; it is a testament to hope, a reaffirmation that normal life will return, and a promise to work together for lasting peace and shared prosperity," Nanda said after hoisting the national tricolour at Pine and Peak Hotel where they celebrated the Independence Day.

He said the bookings were done in March for hosting the event in May but had to be postponed because of the unfortunate incident.

"The prime minister, the home minister assured the country that it was safe to travel to Pahalgam and therefore, we took the decision," Nanda said, adding he was personally enthused to see Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah leading the campaign for a revival of tourism in Kashmir Valley.

"This council meeting was not just an agenda of governance, it was a declaration of courage, continuity, and collective resilience. By bringing our members and their families to the Valley, we wanted to show that the spirit of Kashmir remains unshaken.

"Beyond our role in accounting, governance reforms, and economic revival, ICAI is committed to standing firm against the forces of terror, and to being a partner in building a secure and thriving future for this land," he said.

Vice President of ICAI, Prasanna Kumar D, said his organisation "is the first institution to visit Pahalgam with its entire senior leadership after the tragic incident.

"It is a proud moment to celebrate this Independence Day here. It reflects our commitment to the people of the Valley and solidarity to our armed forces," he said.

During various speeches made during the flag hoisting, the ICAI members reaffirmed their commitment to support local livelihoods, encouraging commerce and everyday joys to return to Pahalgam.

Earlier on August 12, Abdullah had met the ICAI council members and extended heartfelt thanks for choosing Pahalgam for this landmark event.

"Your presence here has a lot of weight… it sends a powerful message of confidence and support. It reflects your belief in this place and reassures our people that better days lie ahead," he said.