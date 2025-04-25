ICAR-CIFT to celebrate 68th Foundation Day with open house

Kochi, Apr 25 (PTI) The ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (ICAR-CIFT) will organise an Open House as part of its 68th Foundation Day celebrations on April 29.

The Open House aims to bring together stakeholders from diverse backgrounds, including fishers, students, entrepreneurs, industry and extension personnel, scholars, and the general public, according to an official release.

Scheduled from 9.30 am to 1 pm, the event will offer visitors a unique opportunity to explore the Institute’s key divisions and facilities.

Visitors will also have the chance to interact directly with scientists involved in pioneering research and gain an up-close look at innovative technologies developed by the institute.

Admission to the Open House is free, the release said.

In addition to the Open House, the Foundation Day celebrations will feature a drawing competition and an essay competition for school and college students. Those interested in participating can register through the CIFT website.

The last date for registration is April 27.

Over the past 67 years, ICAR-CIFT has made significant scientific contributions in the fields of fish harvesting, processing, packaging, product development, quality assurance, fishery by-products, and fishery waste utilisation.

Its laboratories are NABL-accredited and it serves as a national referral and reference laboratory for fish and fish products, the release added.