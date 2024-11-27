ICAR-NDRI celebrates National Milk Day to commemorate 103rd birth anniversary of Verghese Kurien

Karnal, Nov 27 (PTI) The ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) celebrated National Milk Day to commemorate 103rd birth anniversary of Verghese Kurien, who is also known as the 'Father of the White Revolution in India'.

On the occasion of Kurien's birth anniversary on Tuesday, a programme was organised at the NDRI here.

Padma Shri awardee Kanwal Singh Chauhan, Member of the Governing Body of ICAR, New Delhi, was the guest of honour and G S Rajorhia, Member of Board of Directors at National Dairy Development Board, was the chief guest.

Dheer Singh, Director and Vice Chancellor of ICAR-NDRI, emphasised the need for collaborative efforts among researchers, farmers and industry stakeholders to address challenges such as climate change, supply chain efficiency and value addition in dairy products.

Singh reiterated NDRI's commitment to excellence in research, education and outreach, ensuring the sustainable development of the dairy sector.

Kanwal Singh Chauhan noted the significant contributions of Kurien in empowering rural farmers through the cooperative model.

He highlighted the critical role of research institutions like ICAR-NDRI in bridging the gap between scientific innovation and practical implementation in the dairy sector.

G S Rajorhia shared insights on the evolution of India's dairy industry and its pivotal role in ensuring food and nutritional security.

During the event, Smillets, an incubate of the ICAR-NDRI Agri-Business Incubator, launched millet milk protein-based cookies. PTI SUN SHW