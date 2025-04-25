ICAR recommends release of improved variety of fodder crop developed by Ranchi-based agri varsity

Ranchi, Apr 25 (PTI) The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has recommended the release of an improved variety of fodder crop, Birsa Lathyrus-1, developed by scientists at the Ranchi-based Birsa Agricultural University (BAU).

According to a statement from BAU, the new variety was developed under the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on fodder crops.

The average green fodder yield (GFY) of this variety, released for the country's north east zone and central zone, is 190 quintals per hectare, which is 6.3 per cent more than that obtained from national check variety Mahateora, the statement said.

The variety, moderately resistant to leaf blight in the north east zone, is also suitable for timely-sown, normal fertility and under irrigated conditions of Jharkhand, it said.

"This variety carries per cent crude protein which is 4-5 per cent higher than the national check. It gives a seed yield of 8.3 quintal per hectare, which is 15 per cent superior to the check variety Mahateora," it added.

BAU scientists Dr Yogendra Prasad and Dr Birendra Kumar were working on the development of this variety for the last decade.

Both scientists participated in the annual group meeting of AICRP (All India Co-ordinate/Network Projects) on Forage Crops, held at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, Karnataka on April 22-23, where Birsa Lathyrus-1 variety was recommended for release.

About 100 scientists from across the country, including Dr DK Yadav, ICAR DDG, Dr SK Pradhan, ADG, Dr Pankaj Kaushal, Director, Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute and Dr Vijay Yadav, Project Co-ordinator participated at the meeting and reviewed the ongoing fodder research programme.

"At the national level, there is an 11.24 per cent deficiency of green fodder while in Jharkhand, this deficiency is 46 per cent. The dry fodder deficiency in this tribal-dominated state is about 23 per cent," the statement said.

Dr Manigopa Chakraborty, chairperson, Department of Genetics & Plant Breeding, Dr PK Singh, Director Research, and Dr SC Dubey, Vice Chancellor, BAU, congratulated the scientists for their achievement. PTI NAM RG