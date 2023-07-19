ICC business delegation to visit Russia in September

Kolkata, Jul 19 (PTI) The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) will send a delegation to Russia on a four-day visit from September 6 to 9 to discuss various trade and business opportunities between the two countries, a statement by the chamber said on Wednesday.

With increased focus from Russian agencies to invest in places other than the US and Europe, India is an attractive destination with various cities offering lucrative investment policies and business collaboration. Recently, the decision by both the countries to open trade and investment using rouble-rupee transactions has thrown up a big potential to open new business opportunities between Russia and India.

The delegation, which will visit will meet prominent business leaders of Russia and government agencies in Moscow with support from the Indian embassy and ICC's trade partner Business Russia, the statement added.

The focus sectors are heavy machinery, industrial equipment, chemicals, bio-stimulants, healthcare, pharma, electronics and semiconductors, textiles and apparel, it said. PTI DC MNB