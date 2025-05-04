ICC chairman Jay Shah, Anant Ambani perform Ganga 'aarti' in Haridwar

Haridwar, May 4 (PTI) International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah on Sunday visited Haridwar with his family and performed Ganga 'aarti'.

Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with his wife, Radhika Merchant also visited Haridwar and performed Ganga 'aarti' Shah arrived late in the evening with his mother, wife and three children and worshipped Ganga River at Har Ki Pauri. He also participated in the evening Ganga 'aarti'.

Shah and his family was welcomed by the Ganga Sabha president Gautam, General Secretary Tanmay Vashisht and other officials who presented them with Ganga ji's prasad.

He also wrote in the visitor's book of Ganga Sabha that he was happy to visit Haridwar after five years.

He would now visit the place and seek "Ganga Maa's" blessing every year, Shad added.