ICC felicitates officer for leading fastest multi-sectoral railway initiatives in J-K

Jammu, Nov 21 (PTI) The Indian Chamber of Commerce has felicitated Uchit Singhal, the senior divisional commercial manager of Jammu division of the Northen Railway, for leading the fastest multi-sectoral railway initiatives and strengthening freight connectivity in the Union Territory.

The Jammu division has entered a period of impressive commercial expansion, driven by a renewed focus on freight connectivity and industry-centric logistics during the last few months, said Raghvendar Singh, Railway Public Relations Officer (PRO), Jammu.

"This transformation, under the guidance of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal, has not only strengthened its operational profile but has also earned him praise from the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) for his significant contributions in establishing the Jammu division as a strategic freight hub for Jammu and Kashmir," Singh said here.

Singhal was awarded at a function hosted by ICC Jammu at the Trade and Logistics Conclave 2025, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presiding over the event along with several industry experts and dignitaries.

One of the most notable achievements under Singhal's leadership was the introduction of the first industrial salt freight train in the Valley.

"The arrival of a 21-wagon rake carrying industrial salt from Kharaghoda in Gujarat to Anantnag (in Kashmir) marked a historic shift in the region's logistics landscape," the PRO said.

For industries like tanning, soap making, pulp processing and brick making, this consignment was a reliable and affordable alternative to traditional road transport, which is often vulnerable to inclement weather on national highways, he said.

"When road transport was affected by inclement weather, freight trains also played a vital role in transporting apples," the PRO said.

Singhal also led the successful launch of the first automobile freight rake in Kashmir, another milestone that attracted attention. "This rake, carrying 116 factory-condition Maruti Suzuki vehicles, arrived directly from the manufacturer's plant to Anantnag. This was a major departure from the long-standing method of transporting cars by road, a method that often involved significant transit damage, long lead times and safety concerns," he said.

The PRO said that handling over 230 vehicles in Bari Brahmana and Anantnag in a single day set a new benchmark in operational coordination. "This success demonstrates not only good planning and teamwork, but also the division's readiness to help increase cargo volumes for the automobile sector." In addition to freight operations, Singhal has spearheaded reforms that create a healthy commercial environment for both small businesses and passengers. "Introducing multipurpose stalls at stations through transparent e-auctions has helped generate non-fare revenue and provided new growth opportunities for local entrepreneurs." The PRO said his inspections and subsequent improvements at key stations, including Jammu railway station, demonstrate his commitment to freight development as well as improving passenger amenities.

ICC officials said that Singhal's efforts have helped boost industry confidence, reduce supply chain uncertainties and strengthen commercial integration between the region and the rest of the country.

"Such recognition reflects the significant economic impact of his work, which extends beyond the railways to the business community and the regional economy," they said. PTI AB RUK RUK