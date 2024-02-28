Ice Cream vendor stabbed multiple times in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) A 25-year-old ice cream vendor was stabbed multiple times near north Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area on Wednesday, police said.

Police said that they got a PCR call at 1.25 am at Kotwali police station regarding the incident at Nai Sarak.

"A team was dispatched and after reaching the spot they got to know that the man was rushed to LNJP Hospital with multiple stab injuries on his back, hip, and thigh. The victim was not fit for statement due to high intoxication," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that teams have been formed to investigate the matter and CCTV cameras are being checked to catch the attackers who came on a two-wheeler.

"On further inquiry, it came to notice that two or three days ago, the victim had a scuffle with another ice cream vendor. The enmity angle is being verified. Legal action will be taken after recording of the statement of the injured," said the officer. PTI BM BM NB NB