Ice cream vendor stabbed to death near India Gate, accused nabbed

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) An ice cream vendor was stabbed to death near India Gate on last night, police officials said on Thursday.

Police, who said the incident seemed to be a case of personal enmity, have apprehended a suspect.

According to police, the ice cream vendor, identified as Prabhakar (25), was standing near his trolley when he was attacked by a person on Wednesday night. He collapsed after being stabbed, a police officer said.

People who spotted him lying on the ground informed the police.

"Prima facie, it is suspected to be a case of personal enmity as we have apprehended a suspect," the officer said. Futher investigations are on, he said.

Prabhakar was a native of UP's Etawah, police said.