ICF unveils Vande Bharat sleeper coaches

Chennai, Oct 23 (PTI) Integral Coach Factory Chennai on Wednesday unveiled the fully airconditioned sleeper coaches, with improved safety features and best-in-class interiors, of its flagship Vande Bharat train.

ICF has been making the swanky Vande Bharat Express trains since 2018 and so far, 77 such trains are in operation across the country, albeit with only chair car facility. The ICF unveiled its first Vande Bharat train rake with all AC sleeper coaches for long distances involving night travel.

An official release here said the new sleeper coach trains, though similar to chair car trains, has improved safety features. "The coaches have been fitted with best-in-class interiors with GFRP (Glass fiber reinforced polymer) panels, aluminium extrusions berth frame with polyurethane foam cushion, bio-vacuum toilets with touch-free amenities, etc., to make travel not only comfortable but also more pleasant," the release said.

The Vande Bharat sleeper version is presently under commissioning at ICF and the coaches/train rakes will be despatched for further trails by RDSO (Research Design and Standards Organisation under the Ministry of Railways). PTI VGN ROH