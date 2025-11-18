ICG apprehends 3 Bangladeshi fishing boats, crew members for illegal fishing

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard has apprehended three Bangladeshi fishing boats along with 79 crew members for "illegal fishing" inside India's Exclusive Economic Zone, officials said on Tuesday.

The action was taken during International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) surveillance by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships in the northern Bay of Bengal, they said.

The three Bangladeshi fishing boats, along with a 79-strong crew, were apprehended for "illegal fishing inside India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) on November 15 and 25”, a senior Coast Guard official said.

During routine surveillance, the fishing boats were found operating well within Indian waters, in "violation" of the Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981, the ICG said.

The vessels were promptly intercepted, boarded, and thoroughly inspected by the ICG boarding teams. “None of the crews possessed valid authorisation or permits to fish within the maritime zones of India," it said.

The fishing gear and freshly-caught fish on board confirmed illegal fishing activity. Consequently, all three fishing boats and their crew were apprehended and safely escorted to Fraserganj in West Bengal, where they were handed over to the Marine Police for further legal action, the official said.

The operation underscores the seamless coordination between West Bengal Police and the ICG, and the latter’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding India’s maritime interests, deterring illegal fishing, and ensuring the safety and security of Indian fishermen operating in national waters, the Coast Guard said.

The ICG maintains an unrelenting vigil in the Bay of Bengal through continuous surface and aerial surveillance to enforce maritime laws and protect national maritime assets, it added. PTI KND ARI