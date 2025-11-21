ICG apprehends Bangladeshi fishing boat, crew members for illegal fishing

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Indian Coast Guard authorities on Thursday apprehended a Bangladeshi fishing boat with 28 crew members for "illegally fishing" inside India's Exclusive Economic Zone in the northern Bay of Bengal, officials said.

During surveillance, an ICG ship observed a suspicious fishing vessel conducting "evasive manoeuvres within Indian waters," a senior official of the ICG said.

The ship, while on International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) surveillance in the northern Bay of Bengal, apprehended a Bangladeshi fishing boat along with 28 crew members for "illegally fishing inside India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) on November 20," the ICG said.

The vessel was promptly intercepted and identified as a Bangladeshi fishing boat in violation of the Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981 (MZI Act), it said in a readout.

A thorough rummaging was carried out by the ICG boarding team.

"It was found that none of the 28 Bangladeshi crew possessed valid authorisation or permits to fish within the maritime zones of India. The fishing gear and onboard catch confirmed active fishing operations in the prohibited area," the ICG said.

The vessel, along with its crew, was subsequently apprehended and escorted to Namkhana Fishing Harbour.

Upon arrival, the boat and all crew members were handed over to the Marine Police, Namkhana, for further legal action.

This marks the fourth apprehension of a Bangladeshi fishing vessel in a single week, underscoring the ICG's steadfast commitment to protecting India's maritime interests, preventing illegal fishing, and ensuring the safety and security of Indian fishermen in Indian waters, the readout said.

The ICG continues to maintain uninterrupted vigil in the Bay of Bengal through round-the-clock surface and air surveillance, ensuring effective enforcement of maritime laws and safeguarding national maritime assets, it said.

Three Bangladeshi fishing boats along with 79 crew members were apprehended for "illegal fishing inside India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) on November 15 and 25," a senior official of the Coast Guard earlier said. PTI KND HIG HIG