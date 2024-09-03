Indian Coast Guard chopper crashes into sea off Gujarat coast; 3 missing

Porbandar: Three crew members went missing after an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) helicopter on a rescue mission crashed into the Arabian Sea off Porbandar coast in Gujarat, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night after the agency launched an operation around 11 pm to evacuate an injured crew member on board a tanker which was sailing close to Porbandar, the ICG said in a statement.

While one of the four crew members on board the ICG's advanced light helicopter (ALH) was rescued, a search operation was on for three others, it said.

"On 02 Sep 2024, India Coast Guard ALH helicopter was launched at 2300 hrs to evacuate an injured crew member from the Motor Tanker Hari Leela off Porbandar, Gujarat. The helicopter had to make an emergency hard landing and ditched into the sea. One crew member recovered, search for the remaining three crew members is in progress," the ICG said in the statement posted on X.

The agency added that it has deployed four ships and two aircraft to search and rescue the missing crew members.