ICG conducts comprehensive coastal security exercise along western seaboard

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has conducted a comprehensive coastal security exercise along the coastline of Maharashtra and Goa to assess the preparedness of all participating agencies in handling security emergencies, preventing attacks on vital installations, and further strengthening the multi-layered security network, officials said on Friday.

'Coastal Security Exercise Sagar Kavach' demonstrated a high level of inter-agency coordination, operational readiness, and the capability to counter maritime security contingencies and potential threats posed by anti-national elements targeting critical coastal assets, they said.

A wide spectrum of 19 central and 13 state agencies, along with the involvement of a major port and 21 minor ports and district-level coastal authorities, ensured comprehensive coverage of both sea and shore responses, the ICG said in a readout.

In all, more than 6,000 personnel and more than 115 sea or air assets participated in the two-day exercise that ended on Thursday, it said.

"The primary aim of the exercise was to assess the preparedness of all participating agencies in handling coastal security emergencies, prevent attacks on vital coastal installations, and further strengthen the multi-layered Coastal Security Network," the ICG said.

It also aimed to enhance synergy among central and state stakeholders responsible for coastal and maritime security.

The exercise significantly strengthened coordination, interoperability, and communication networks among security, intelligence, and port management agencies, they said.

The Initial Planning Conference was conducted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, at Mantralaya, Mumbai, on October 10.

A comprehensive range of maritime and aerial assets was mobilised for the exercise, ensuring seamless coordination across sea, air, and shore domains, the officials said.

The deployment included Indian Navy and ICG ships, along with ICG air assets such as Dornier aircraft, Chetak helicopters, and Air Cushion Vehicles (ACVs).

Boats from the Marine Police, Customs, the CISF, and the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) were also engaged, supplemented by boats from the police and fisheries department, it said.

In addition, the exercise was supported by various crafts from MMB, collectively contributing to robust operational coverage throughout the drill.

The successful conduct of 'Sagar Kavach' reaffirmed the collective commitment of the Indian Navy, the ICG, and all participating agencies toward enhancing coastal and maritime security along India's western seaboard. PTI KND RHL