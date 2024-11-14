ICG evacuates critically-ill patient from Lakshadweep, taken to hospital in Kochi

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) A 68-year old critically-ill patient from Lakshadweep, diagnosed with acute chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and a respiratory failure, was evacuated in an aircraft by the Indian Coast Guard and taken to a hospital in Ernakulam, Kochi, for further treatment, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Advertisment

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) evacuated the patient from Agatti late on November 13.

"The 68-year old patient was diagnosed with acute exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and type 2 respiratory failure and was in need of immediate medical evacuation," the ministry said in a statement.

ICG District Headquarters at Kochi, in coordination with its Lakshadweep Headquarters and Lakshadweep Administration, launched a Dornier aircraft and medically escorted the patient to General Hospital, Ernakulam, in Kochi for further treatment, it said.

Advertisment

The swift and successful medical evacuation is part of the consistent support extended by the ICG to the Lakshadweep Administration and the islanders towards ensuring safety of life and sustained connectivity with the mainland, upholding the ICG's motto 'Vayam Rakshamah' (We Protect), it added. PTI KND AS AS