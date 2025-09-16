ICG evacuates Syrian crew member of MV Haje Nafela mid-sea off Chennai coast

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) A Syrian crew member of a vessel, who had sustained a head injury and needed urgent medical aid, was evacuated by the Indian Coast Guard off the coast of Chennai, the force said on Tuesday.

The ICG said it had deployed its assets -- the interceptor boat 'C-440' and the ship 'Annie Besant'.

In a post on X, it also shared some photos of the rescue efforts.

"@IndiaCoastGuard MRCC #Chennai swiftly responded to a distress call from MV Haje Nafela, approx. 135 NM off #Chennai. A #Syrian crew member had sustained head injury and required urgent medical aid. #ICG Dist HQs provided tele-medical advice and effected a rapid evacuation by deploying #ICG Ship C-440 and Annie Besant," it said.

The crew member was safely brought to Chennai and transferred for further medical management, the ICG further said, with hashtags, "#WeProtect #MaritimeSafety #MedicalEvacuation". PTI KND RHL