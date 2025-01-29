ICG inducts its first indigenously designed, built pollution control vessel 'Samudra Pratap'

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday inducted its first indigenously designed and built Pollution Control Vessel (PCV) 'Samudra Pratap', officials said.

The induction marks a significant milestone in strengthening India's maritime pollution response capabilities and reinforces the nation's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said.

The ICG on Tuesday inducted PCV, Yard 1267, 'Samudra Pratap', under the 02 PCV Project at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), it said, adding that 'Samudra Pratap' is the first indigenously designed and built PCV of the Indian Coast Guard.

The Vessel will serve as a critical platform for enforcing marine pollution control regulations, maritime law enforcement, search and rescue operations, and safeguarding India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The vessel was formally delivered to the Coast Guard at an induction ceremony attended by senior ICG officials and dignitaries from Goa Shipyard Limited.

"The vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including a 30mm CRN-91 gun, two 12.7mm stabilised remote-controlled guns with integrated fire control systems, an indigenously developed Integrated Bridge System, Integrated Platform Management System, Automated Power Management System, shaft generator, Sea boat davit, PR boat with davit, and a high-capacity external firefighting system," the ICG said in a statement.

In a major technological advancement, 'Samudra Pratap' became the first PCV in the ICG fleet to feature a retractable stern thruster, dynamic positioning system (DP-I), and flush-type side sweeping arms, it said.

The vessel is equipped with an oil fingerprinting machine, gyro-stabilised standoff active chemical detector and other equipment.

It has over 60 per cent indigenous content, aligning with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives. These advanced features significantly enhance the Coast Guard's pollution response and containment capabilities across the Indian Ocean Region, the ICG added.