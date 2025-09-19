ICG launches fast patrol vessel 'Adamya' in Odisha coast

Paradip (Odisha), Sep 19 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Friday launched fast patrol vessel 'Adamya' in the Odisha coast, officials said.

Satyajit Mohanty, Joint Secretary (Defence Policy, Armed Forces Wing, CSD & Planning) formally commissioned the vessel at a function here.

This is among the eight FPVs being built by Goa Shipyard Limited for the ICG. This FPV will be deployed at Paradip.

The objective of deploying the FPV, which has a speed of 50 kmph or 27 knots, at Paradip is to ensure proper patrolling, check infiltration and piracy and rescue those stranded in deep seas, an official said.

The FPV will have five officers and 34 other staffers, he said.

It will help ICG in maritime law enforcement, coastal surveillance, search and rescue operations, and the protection of India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), he added.