ICG mounts rescue operation for distressed Liberian vessel after it tilts off Kochi coast

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Deploying its ships and aircraft, the Indian Coast Guard launched a rescue operation on Saturday following a distress call from a Liberian container vessel that developed a critical 26-degree list nearly 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi, officials said.

According to a late evening post on X by the ICG, "Out of 24 crew onboard, 21 have been rescued".

ICG is "spearheading a rescue operation" after the Liberian container vessel MSC ELSA 3 developed a "critical 26-degree list" approximately 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi, officials said.

The ship, which had departed Vizhinjam Port on May 23 and was en route to Kochi, issued a distress alert earlier today, they said.

The ICG, as part of the coordinated rescue operation, deployed ships and aircraft to the scene of the distressed vessel.

"ICG aircraft have airdropped additional life rafts to support evacuation operations. The Directorate General of Shipping, in coordination with the ICG, has directed the ship managers to arrange urgent salvage assistance," the official said.

The ICG in its post on X, also said, "DG Shipping, in coordination with #ICG, has issued urgent directives to the ship's managers to initiate salvage operations to stabilise the vessel and avert further risks.

"ICG continues to closely monitor the situation to ensure the safety of the crew and to prevent any environmental damage. #MaritimeSafety #WeProtect". PTI KND RT RT RT