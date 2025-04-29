ICG, Oman coast guard discuss fortifying joint efforts to address emerging maritime challenges

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Top officials of the Coast Guard forces of India and Oman on Tuesday held a high-level meeting in Muscat that focused on "fortifying joint efforts" to address emerging maritime challenges and safeguard maritime security.

The Indian Coast Guard said this in a post on X and also shared some photographs.

"The 6th High-Level Meeting between @IndiaCoastGuard and Royal Oman Police Coast Guard (ROPCG) was held at #ROPCG Headquarters, #Muscat today," it said in its post.

The delegations were led by ICG's Director General Paramesh Sivamani and Colonel Abdul Aziz Mohammed AlJabri, Officer Commanding ROPCG, respectively.

"The meeting focused on fortifying joint efforts to address emerging maritime challenges and safeguarding maritime security," it said.

The annual gathering serves as a vital platform enabling meaningful dialogues for building trust and strengthening collaborative frameworks, the ICG said on X. PTI KND RHL