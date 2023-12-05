ICG rescues 14 fishermen off Kerala coast

Kochi, Dec 5 (PTI) Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship Samudra Paheredar has rescued a Kochi-based fishing boat along with 14 fishermen from sinking due to an underwater hull damage and uncontrolled flooding.

Advertisment

The fishing boat, Sarah Puthin, was secured alongside the ICG ship, dewatered and repaired with damage control gears and escorted to Kochi harbour, the ICG said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

"The boat reported damage in the underwater hull and was in danger of sinking due to uncontrolled flooding. On receiving the distress message, ICGS Samudra Paheredar rushed to the site and evacuated all 14 crew from the boat," the ICG said.

It said the ship was undertaking enroute patrol during its passage to Vizag post participation in National Pollution Response exercise off Mundra and in the early hours of December 4, the ship received a distress message over VHF radio from fishing boat operating off Kadalur in Kerala. PTI RRT CK