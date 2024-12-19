ICG rescues injured fisherman off Gujarat coast

Ahmedabad, Dec 19 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued an injured fisherman on board a boat, around 110 km into the Arabian Sea off Pipavav Harbour in Gujarat's Amreli district, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Wednesday when the ICG Station in Pipavav received information regarding a medical emergency on a fishing boat, the agency said in a release.

After getting the information, ICG ship C-409, which was on surveillance in that region, was tasked for the evacuation, it said.

Swiftly responding to the distress call, the ICG ship established communication with the boat and proceeded with maximum speed to its location and successfully evacuated the injured 31-year-old fisherman, Deva Uka Dabhi, it added.

Advertisment

Dabhi had sustained critical injury in his right lower abdomen while removing entangled ropes from the boat propeller, the ICG said in the release.

Post-evacuation and initial treatment by an ICG medical team at sea, the patient was safely brought back to Pipavav Harbour and handed over to the Fisheries Association in stable condition for further treatment, the release said. PTI PJT NP