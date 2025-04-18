ICG ship 'Vigraha' comes to rescue of two endangered Olive Ridley turtles in Odisha

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The crew of India Coast Guard (ICG) ship Vigraha came to the rescue of two endangered Olive Ridley turtles after they were found entangled in nearly 600 kg of ghost nets at sea, officials said on Friday.

The Olive Ridley turtles turn up in millions for mass nesting along the Odisha coast every year between February and March.

A ghost net is a fishing net that has been lost or abandoned in the ocean.

"@IndiaCoastGuard Ship Vigraha saved two #OliveRidley turtles an #Endangered species under the #IndianWildlifeProtection Act-1972, entangled in nearly 600 kg of ghost nets. Our Maritime guardians are committed towards safeguarding marine biodiversity. #WeProtect #OpOlivia #MarineEnvironment," the ICG wrote in a post on X.

The ICG also shared a photograph and a video clip of the rescue process.

Every year since 1991, the ICG has been providing continuous assistance under 'Operation Oliva' to the central and state authorities and agencies to protect endangered species under the Wildlife Act, 1972.

In February this year, the ICG said it had launched the annual operation to ensure safe mid-sea sojourn of breeding Olive Ridley sea turtles and mass nesting of these delicate marine species in Odisha.

Under 'Operation Olivia', the ongoing season of mass nesting of endangered Olive Ridley turtles at the coast of Odisha has yielded productive results. The nesting data mainly at Rushikulya have come up with 6,126 nests having 5,51,238 eggs, while nesting at Devi River mouth to Astrang is sporadic in nature with 60 nests and 5,400 eggs, officials had earlier said.

In another development, an MoU was signed on Thursday between the ICG and the Rashtriya Raksha University, Gandhinagar at the ICG headquarters to enhance cooperation in academics and training. It includes ICG-specific courses in law enforcement at sea, coastal and maritime security, and port management, the officials said. PTI KND KSS KSS