ICG subordinate officers' conclave concludes in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Deliberations focused on future inductions in the Indian Coast Guard based on the principles of Atmanirbhar Bharat were held during a two-day conclave that concluded here on Friday, officials said.

The 6th Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Subordinate Officers' Conclave was held on October 26-27 with the theme of 'Towards an Inclusive Approach’.

The ICG conclave comprised of various brainstorming sessions and lectures on a variety of subjects, including IT, health, human resources, leadership and media sensitisation.

Subordinate officers from various ICG units across the country attended the event, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Friday. Several MoUs on enhancing welfare measures for ICG personnel were signed.

Deliberations during the conclave focussed on future inductions in ICG, based on the principles of Atmanirbhar Bharat, refinement of HR policies for better and inclusive career growth, and modification of operational philosophy through integration of advanced technology to enhance capability and capacity, the statement said.