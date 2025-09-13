ICG takes part in 4th Coast Guard Global Summit in Rome

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) At an international summit held in Italy, the Indian Coast Guard emphasised India's commitment to strengthen global maritime governance and position ICG as a key partner in shaping the agenda for safer, cleaner and more secure seas, the defence ministry said on Friday.

Discussions also focused on countering transnational maritime crimes through advanced technologies, capacity building, human resource development and strengthening inter-regional and international cooperation under the shared ethos of being "guardians at sea", the ministry said in a statement.

The 4th Coast Guard Global Summit (CGGS) was held in Rome from September 11-12.

For this edition, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Prime Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba (attended virtually) highlighted the importance of coast guard collaboration in marine pollution response, maritime search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement, the statement said.

The ICG also announced its intent to bid for the presidency of the 5th CGGS, planned to be hosted in India in 2027.

At the summit, the ICG "reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening global maritime governance and positioning ICG as a key partner in shaping the agenda for safer, cleaner, and more secure seas", the ministry said.

A two-member ICG delegation, led by its Director General Paramesh Sivamani, delivered a lecture titled 'Guardians Against the Blaze: ICG's Tactical Response to Fire Emergencies', showcasing India's expertise and constructive role in advancing maritime safety and security, it said.

The summit attended by delegates from 115 countries and international organisations, was co-chaired by Italy and Japan, and emphasised on collective approaches to safeguarding the global ocean environment.

The event provided a platform to share best practices in maritime safety, marine environment protection, emergency response to pollution incidents, natural disasters, marine accidents and maritime security, the ministry said.

First convened in 2017 by the Japan Coast Guard and the Nippon Foundation, the CGGS has evolved into a vital mechanism for dialogue and confidence-building, it said. PTI KND DIV DIV