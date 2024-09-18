ICG vessel in Bali as part of overseas deployment to east Asia

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) vessel with integral helicopter on Wednesday made a port call at Indonesia's Bali in for a three-day visit as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to east Asia, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The crew of ICG's Offshore Patrol Vessel Sujay "will engage in professional interactions with Badan Keamanan Laut Republik Indonesia (BAKAMLA), focusing on operational turn around, marine pollution response, maritime search and rescue and maritime law enforcement," the statement said.

During the visit, the coast guards of both the countries will also engage in activities like cross-deck training, joint yoga sessions and friendly sports events.

Additionally, 10 NCC cadets aboard ICGS Sujay will participate in an environment protection walkathon towards sensitising the community on ill-effects of marine pollution in collaboration with local youth organisations.

The ICG, on July 6, 2020, had signed an MoU with BAKAMLA towards enhanced maritime cooperation and institutionalised cooperative engagements.

"Prior to the visit, ICGS Sujay had made port calls to Jakarta, Indonesia and Incheon, South Korea demonstrating a seamless continuation of diplomatic maritime engagements in the region," the statement said.

"The ship's deployment to East Asia reflects India's commitment to fostering warm relations with Indo-Pacific countries, promoting friendly relations through maritime cooperation," it added. PTI KND MNK MNK