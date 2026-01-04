ICG's 'Samudra Pratap' to be commissioned Monday; Rajnath says 'aatmanirbharta' strategic necessity

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard's first indigenously designed and built pollution control vessel 'Samudra Pratap' will be commissioned into the ICG by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on January 5, officials said on Sunday.

The 114.5-metre vessel has over 60 per cent of indigenous content. The 4,200-tonne vessel boasts a speed of more than 22 knots and an endurance of 6,000 nautical miles, they said.

The vessel will serve as a critical platform for enforcing marine pollution control regulations, maritime law enforcement, search and rescue operations, and safeguarding India’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

The vessel was formally delivered in December to the Coast Guard at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL).

"Indian Coast Guard Ship Samudra Pratap, the first of two pollution control vessels, will be commissioned by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh at Goa shipyard on January 5, 2026," the ICG said in a post on X.

It also shared a small video clip of the vessel, billed as the largest and most advanced pollution control vessel of the ICG.

Later, the defence ministry, in a statement, said Singh visited GSL on the eve of the commissioning of 'Samudra Pratap', the first of two pollution control vessels built by GSL in Goa.

"The ships built by the Goa Shipyard Limited and other Indian yards for the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard are the floating symbols of India's sovereignty, representing our presence, capability, and resolve on the high seas," the defence minister said.

Singh described 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence as not a luxury, but a "strategic necessity", lauding institutions like the GSL for transforming this necessity into reality, the ministry said.

GSL is developing capabilities, absorbing technology, and strengthening indigenous design, which have resulted in the timely delivery of equipment to the armed forces and accelerated the pace towards making the nation self-reliant, he said.

Underlining the critical role played by the Indian shipyards in today’s complex security environment, Singh asserted that non-traditional threats are constantly increasing alongside traditional challenges in the maritime domain.

"We face numerous challenges at sea, such as narcotics trafficking, illegal fishing, human trafficking, environmental crimes, and grey-zone challenges. In such a situation, the role of shipyards becomes even more critical.

"Located in a city which is the centre of the country's maritime history, naval heritage, and strategic foresight, GSL is one of the pillars of India's defence ecosystem, bearing the responsibility for maritime security," he said.

The minister stressed that India is emerging as a "proactive maritime nation", and its role in ensuring stability, cooperation, and rule-based order throughout the Indian Ocean Region is "increasing constantly".

"In view of the growing importance of technology in the defence sector, we will have to adapt to this changing landscape. We must focus on equipping ships with state-of-the-art equipment, AI-enabled maintenance, and cyber-secure platforms to gain an edge over our adversaries. I am confident that the GSL will demonstrate leadership in this transformation as well,” he added.

Singh emphasised that a ship is not just an amalgamation of steel, machinery, and technology; it is a symbol of the trust of the people and the expectations and needs of the armed forces.

About the pollution control vessel, the coast guard, in a post on X, said, "Built by GSL with over 60 per cent indigenous content, the 114.5 metre, 4,200 tonne vessel boasts a speed of more than 22 knots and an endurance of 6,000 nm, significantly enhancing the ICG's pollution response, fire-fighting, and maritime safety and security capabilities." The vessel is equipped with an oil fingerprinting machine, gyro stabilised stand off active chemical detector and other equipment, the ICG had said earlier.

"The vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including a 30mm CRN-91 gun, two 12.7mm stabilised remote-controlled guns with integrated fire control systems, an indigenously developed Integrated Bridge System, Integrated Platform Management System, Automated Power Management System, shaft generator, sea boat davit, PR boat with davit, and a high-capacity external firefighting system," it said.

The commissioning of the vessel will strengthen India's maritime pollution response capabilities and reinforce the nation's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing, officials said.

Appreciating the efforts of the GSL towards building a high-technology dredger for Belgium, Singh endorsed an enhanced focus on increasing defence exports with an aim to make India a self-reliant nation as well as a net defence exporter.