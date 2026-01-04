ICG's 'Samudra Pratap' to be commissioned on Monday

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard's first indigenously designed and built pollution control vessel 'Samudra Pratap' will be commissioned into the ICG by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on January 5, officials said on Sunday.

The 114.5-m vessel has over 60 per cent of indigenous content. The 4,200-tonne vessel boasts a speed of more than 22 knots and an endurance of 6,000 nautical miles, they said.

The vessel will serve as a critical platform for enforcing marine pollution control regulations, maritime law enforcement, search and rescue operations, and safeguarding India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The vessel was formally delivered in December to the Coast Guard at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL).

"@IndiaCoastGuard Ship Samudra Pratap, the first of two Pollution Control Vessels, will be commissioned by Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh at @goashipyardltd, #Goa on 05 Jan 26," the ICG said in a post on X.

It also shared a small video clip on the vessel, billed as the largest and the most advanced PCV of the ICG.

"Built by #GSL with over 60 per cent indigenous content, the 114.5 Mtr, 4,200 ton vessel boasts a speed of more than 22 knots and an endurance of 6,000 nm, significantly enhancing the #ICG’s pollution response, fire-fighting, and maritime safety & security capabilities. #AatmanirbharBharat #MaritimeSafety #WeProtect," the Coast Guard said.

The PCV is equipped with oil finger printing machine, gyro stabilised stand off active chemical detector and other equipment, the ICG earlier said.

"The vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including a 30mm CRN-91 gun, two 12.7mm stabilised remote-controlled guns with integrated fire control systems, an indigenously developed Integrated Bridge System, Integrated Platform Management System, Automated Power Management System, shaft generator, Sea boat davit, PR boat with davit, and a high-capacity external firefighting system," it said.

The commissioning of the vessel will strengthen India's maritime pollution response capabilities and reinforce the nation's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing, the officials said.