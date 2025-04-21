ICHR officials under scanner over 'financial irregularities' flagged in Lokpal complaint

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The Ministry of Education has flagged alleged financial irregularities at the Indian Council for Historical Research (ICHR) following a Lokpal complaint, sources said.

The irregularities to the tune of Rs 5 crore are also under the Ministry's scanner after an internal audit by it found "reckless spending" without taking due approvals.

The audit has identified the role of up to 10 officials at the Council, including former member-secretary Umesh Ashok Kadam, who is currently a professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Kadam who resigned in 2023 before completion of his term, refuted the allegations saying everything was communicated by him to the authorities and approvals were in order.

Unauthorised repairs and renovation of the ICHR's building, procurement and publishing of books at higher costs, exorbitant expenditure on exhibitions sans approval as per laid down norms and logistical expenses, including laptops and projectors, are among the alleged irregularities flagged in the Lokpal complaint.

"The Ministry has written to the ICHR seeking its response to the irregularities," a source said.

No official response was available from the ICHR on the allegations.

The ICHR is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education dedicated to historical research.