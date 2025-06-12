ICICI Bank, TMC launch new cancer care block in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam, June 12 (PTI) ICICI bank and Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) on Thursday announced the launch of a new cancer care block at Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCHRC) here.

The ICICI Foundation Block will focus on paediatric and blood cancer care. Spanning 3.9 lakh square feet, the project is backed by a commitment of over Rs 550 crore from the bank.

“Eastern India needs robust cancer facilities. This new block will strengthen treatment access for paediatric and hematolymphoid cancers,” said Pradeep Kumar Sinha, Chairman of ICICI Bank in a press release.

The eight-storey building will house 215 beds and cater to 3,000 patients annually and ICICI Foundation will oversee execution; completion is expected by 2027, subject to approvals.

The facility is part of ICICI Bank’s Rs 1,800 crore expanded contribution to TMC, supporting new blocks in Visakhapatnam, Navi Mumbai, and New Chandigarh, said the press release.

Advanced care services will include chemotherapy, bone marrow transplant, CAR-T cell therapy, and diagnostics like MRI, PET-CT, and three LINACs for radiation treatment.

Infrastructure includes 14 BMT rooms, 14 ICUs, five operating theatres, research labs, and training zones for collaborative treatment planning, the press release added.

“This generous donation enhances our regional capacity in paediatric cancer treatment and research,” said Dr. Umesh Mahantshetty, Director at HBCHRC in the press release.

