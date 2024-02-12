ICJ judge Hilary Charlesworth joins CJI Chandrachud on SC bench

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Judge of the International Court of Justice Hilary Charlesworth on Monday sat on the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and witnessed judicial proceedings.

Advertisment

"I have great pleasure in welcoming ICJ judge Hilary Chalesworth among us. She has taught earlier at the Mayo College here. She is a distinguished jurist," the CJI said, calling Charlesworth a friend of India.

"We all welcome her Ladyship to the court," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.

Charlesworth, an Australian international lawyer who has been a judge of the ICJ since 5 November 2021, is in India at present. On Saturday, she delivered the second annual lecture on 'The International Court of Justice: A legal forum in a political environment' on the Supreme Court premises. PTI SJK SJK IJT IJT